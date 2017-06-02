2nd swimmer in 3 weeks dies in Gulf of Mexico

by Sandy Ambrogi and Kathy Prucnell

For the second time in less than three weeks, a visitor to Anna Maria Island has died in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 7:03 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Holmes Beach police and Manatee County Marine Rescue responded to a 911 call about a swimmer who went missing in the Gulf off of 47th Street, north of the Manatee Public Beach at 4000 Gulf Drive.

Michael Angelo Rosario Alvarez, 29, of Haines City, was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m. after he was located about 150 feet offshore, by a U.S. Coast Guard search-and-rescue helicopter.

The helicopter crew spotted the submerged body in an area about 50 feet from the search zone.

According to Holmes Beach police dispatcher Chris Liotti, Alvarez was visiting Anna Maria Island with a group of friends from the Orlando area.

Police believe he was pulled under by a stiff current.

A woman told police she had been swimming to a sandbar with Alvarez and, when she turned around, he “had gone underwater and never surfaced,” according to an HBPD report.

She swam to shore after being unable to locate Alvarez and called 911, the report also stated.

Marine Rescue brought Alvarez ashore to where EMS personnel were waiting on the beach.

Lifeguards with snorkeling equipment, marine rescuers on small crafts and the Longboat Key Fire Rescue boat assisted in the search, as did beachgoers who walked in shallow water parallel to the beach in an attempt to locate the man.

Another man who entered the water to search for Alvarez was thought to be missing, however, he was located walking back from the beach in Anna Maria where the current had carried him.

Earlier in the month, a 25-year-old man from Lakeland, Joseph Teston, died after he was found unconscious off an Anna Maria beach.

Swimmers pulled Teston ashore from 20-30 feet in the Gulf near the beach off Spring Avenue, according to police reports. The cause of death in the Teston case is thought to be drowning related to a medical condition.

Another sudden death was reported this past week at the Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

Emergency responders were called to the center at 11 a.m. June 23 for Roger Nigg, of Anna Maria, who apparently suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball in the gym.

EMS responded and transported Nigg to Blake Medical Center, where he died later that day, according to Manatee County Sgt. Russ Schnering.