Approaching fiscal-year end, center debt soars to $241k

At a board meeting May 30, the Center of Anna Maria Island staff and board members discussed plans to close a gap in revenue versus expenses.

The center began its fiscal year July 2016 without debt after paying off the building loan and shoring up the year-end expenses with funding from the BP oil spill.

However, as the 2016-17 fiscal year draws to a close, the nonprofit has seen its debt grow to $241,800 — and there’s no windfall in sight.

In April, the center’s income slowed down, widening the gap by $51,800. Revenue for the month was $44,200, including $15,100 from fundraising.

Since July 1, the center has brought in $776,900 in income, including $448,200 from fundraising.

According to board treasurer Jim Froeschle, the center’s finance reports “spell out the situation very clearly.”

Froeschle said every year since 2009, when the new building at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, was put into operation, the center’s debt has exceeded $200,000.

According to Froeschle, the center has been unable to earn sufficient income to cover the overhead expenses required to operate.

In an email to the Anna Maria City Commission, Froeschle said the center is “doing everything possible to broaden our revenue sources and strengthen our long-term financial viability.”

However, he repeated his claim that community centers usually receive more robust government funding.

Expenses for May are not yet available. The fiscal year ends June 30.

Kristen Lessig, executive director of the center, said she is pursuing grants from the State College of Florida for communications, and is waiting for a decision on a grant from the Morey Foundation to fund the purchase of two vans for the after-school program.

While the center’s finances decline, its summer activity lineup is in full swing.

Lessig said summer camp registration is up.

Lessig said 40 kids have registered for camp the week of June 5-9 — more than last year. She also said membership is up this year compared to last year, with more than five times the membership activity.

The center is planning a trip to St. Petersburg in June for members of the Senior Adventures program, and the Center Select soccer team visited Disney World during the Memorial Day weekend to participate in a Memorial Day Soccer Shoot-Out event.

In addition, a free soccer clinic is planned around the upcoming third annual Major Beach Soccer Tournament in partnership with the Bradenton Area Sports Commission. The qualifying tourney prior to the national championships is set to take place at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach July 29-30.