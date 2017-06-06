Bradenton Beach police nab home invader

A 27-year-old Bradenton woman was arrested in connection with a home invasion and two vehicle burglaries in the 100 block of 13th Street South in Bradenton Beach.

Bradenton Beach Police Officer Josh Betts found Jamie Hall at 9 a.m. May 30 in the 900 block of Gulf Drive hiding in a parking garage, according to Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz.

Hall had allegedly entered a residence, where a man was sleeping in a bedroom, by breaking glass in his back door.

She allegedly pointed a box cutter at the man and demanded his money and car keys. The man ran out of his residence to a neighbor and called police. No injuries were reported.

Diaz said Hall left the home without taking anything.

Hall also allegedly broke into two vehicles in the same block.

Items stolen from the vehicles — keys, sunglasses and eyeglasses — were found in her possession, Diaz said.

“She didn’t resist, but denied everything,” he said, adding that the officers noted she was sweating heavily and her behavior was erratic.

According to the BBPD report, the suspect and victims are “complete strangers.”

After the arrest, Hall was transported to Manatee County jail, where at The Islander press time she was being held on $33,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.