Center board loses 5 members, delves into budget crisis

After a rocky week at the Center of Anna Maria Island, five board members resigned, leaving the board at nine members.

Former vice chair/interim chair Patty McBean, Frank Agnelli, Margie Shard, Ed Chiles and Sam Pakbaz had resigned by June 21, some citing concerns for how the board is run.

On June 12, based on board chair Bill Shuman’s resignation, vice chair Patty McBean called an emergency meeting.

At that meeting, McBean introduced a motion to review the center’s financials and bank statements and treasurer Jim Froeschele resigned and walked out, but later rescinded.

Reports indicate members argued the motion, although some left during the debate, it was approved 10-4, according to McBean’s “high-level notes” from the meeting.

Later, former board member Mike Coleman, who was in attendance June 12, offered in a private meeting with McBean to provide a $10,000 donation to the center on the condition that McBean step down.

On June 16, an email vote circulated by Froeschele ousted McBean as chair and replaced her with board member and former Holmes Beach Commissioner David Zaccagnino. Zaccagnino joined the board April 26 and the June 12 meeting was his first.

McBean resigned before the June 21 meeting, citing concerns about the decision-making abilities of the board, among other reasons.

Shard, whose family has a reserved parking spot at the front of the center, turned in her resignation after four months on the board.

In an email June 22, Shard stated, “I truly love the center and wish nothing more than to see it succeed. However, I will not partake in a board of a 501(c)(3) and a community-driven organization utilizing public and donor funds, that tolerates hiding finances and non-transparency.”

Agnelli resigned in a letter that stated, “All that is done here I do not agree with, nor will I be convinced that this was the right choice.”

He questioned the input at the meeting from Coleman, but Zaccagnino said June 21 that the June 12 meeting was open to the public.

However, there was no public notice of the meeting and no media was present. Coleman was the only non-board member in attendance.

Pakbaz resigned after nearly a year on the board, but declined to share his reasons with The Islander.

Chiles, citing concerns that his board position would conflict with a business venture, also resigned from the board.

McBean’s request for financial statements led to continued debate among board members, with many board members claiming the center has no obligation to share such detailed financial information.

According to Anna Maria city attorney Becky Vose, center financial records are covered under Florida’s Sunshine Laws and the center must abide by open meetings and public records laws.

However, Zaccagnino said June 21 the center is seeking a legal opinion on the matter. He disputed Vose’s claim on behalf of the city.

Budget overhaul

The resignations come as center staff and board members are developing a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Since the June 12 meeting, Zaccagnino has said the board is revamping its budget and plans to add an executive oversight committee to review spending.

However, Zaccagnino said, anyone who is given access to financial information, including government employees and elected representatives, will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement regarding the content of the financials.

Staff members apparently were asked to sign confidentiality agreements.

This would be to prevent leaks, Zaccagnino said.

Anna Maria Commissioner Nancy Yetter, Bradenton Beach Commissioner John Chappie and Holmes Beach Commissioner Carol Soustek — in attendance at the June 21 board meeting — indicated it would be difficult or impossible for elected officials to sign such an agreement.

The center had total income in May of $112,900, including nearly $17,000 donated from the city of Anna Maria and $3,000 from the city of Bradenton Beach. Expenses for the month were $94,100.

For the year, the center is $226,300 in the red — but the loss is skewed by a $100,000 deposit in the operating funds from the center’s endowment fund.

Board treasurer Jim Froeschle said a call to immediately cut $20,000, as McBean’s June 12 motion stated, “would amount to a shutdown,” but the center could make some immediate cuts.

Executive director Kristen Lessig identified steps the center has taken to reduce the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, including renegotiating the employee health care plan and eliminating unprofitable or unpopular programs.

She also said the center will review incremental price increases for its membership.

The budget will be developed June 28, with a presentation scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, after the fiscal year begins.

The board announced that a preliminary budget for the month of July will be drafted while the members await a final budget plan for approval.