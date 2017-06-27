County manager arrested by HBPD for DUI, drugs

Joel D. Christian of Bradenton was arrested by Holmes Beach police for driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Christian, 43, was traveling eastbound on Manatee Avenue West June 10 when an officer saw his pickup cross the center lines and accelerate to 80 mph, according to an HBPD report.

Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores reported Christian’s vehicle maintained a speed of 80 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue as it approached the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in the 12000 block and requested Christian’s license and other documentation. Christian could not find his proof of insurance, according to Bores’ report.

Christian allegedly told the officer he was going home from “downtown” and was “looking for my wife.” He also advised Bores he had moved and was no longer at the address on his license.

Christian also allegedly told Bores he’d consumed “seven beers.”

During the field-sobriety tests, Bores reported that Christian told him he had a bipolar disorder and takes medication.

After losing balance while performing the tests, the officer took Christian into custody. Bores searched his truck and allegedly found a plastic bag containing 2.4 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue.

In addition to the driving impaired and drug charges, Bores issued Christian citations for speeding, failing to drive in a single lane, no proof of insurance, failure to change the address on his driver’s license and a seatbelt violation.

Christian was booked at the Manatee County jail, where he refused to provide a breath sample.

Christian was released on $1,500 bond, pending an 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Attorney Chris M. Pratt of Palmetto filed a not-guilty plea June 13 on Christian’s behalf.

According to the Manatee County website, Christian is an environmental manager for the natural resources department and is responsible for mitigation, water quality, air quality and well permitting.