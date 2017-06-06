DEP: House built on water on state’s land

A house on pilings that appeared in Sarasota Bay within a stone’s throw of Cortez was built on state-owned submerged lands.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced the title determination in a May 31 email to The Islander.

The DEP is in a fact-finding stage, trying to set up a meeting with Raymond Guthrie, and prepare a “compliance assistance offer” — the typical first step when the DEP finds a possible environmental violation, according to media spokeswoman Shannon Herbon.

He will be given a deadline to arrange a meeting with the DEP.

Raymond Leslie Guthrie Jr., also known as Junior, and his partner in the waterfront development, Capt. Tom Mora, told The Islander in mid-May that they built the structure that stands near the docks of A.P. Bell Fish Company.

Mora said it’s for storage and a workshop, while Guthrie said he would use it for seagrass experiments.

DEP inspected the site May 25.

After the site visit, the agency determined the structure was built on state submerged lands, “which requires certain authorizations,” according to Herbon.

After the parties meet — no date had been set as of The Islander press time — and assuming a violation is identified, the DEP will determine what Guthrie-Mora will need to do to remedy the violation.

The DEP is unaware of the building’s owner having any permits, according to Herbon.