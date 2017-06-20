Island altruist, legend Hagen, 89, dies

Just days from his 90th birthday and a celebration planned by friends to toast Rex Hagen’s many years of friendship and generosity, Hagen died June 17.

Hagen and his late wife Helen were major contributors on Anna Maria Island, having funded tennis courts at the then-Anna Maria Island Community Center in the 1970s, and again funding a rehab of the courts at the Center of Anna Maria Island in 2016.

Rex and Helen helped fund the skate park in Holmes Beach and, more recently, he donated money for improvements at City Pier Park in Anna Maria, although, due to controversy over city funding restrictions, the money was returned.

He and Helen were annual donors for many years to the city of Holmes Beach, with funding earmarked for recreation.

In recent years, he served on the center board of directors and gave generously.

More recently, he signed on as Sean Murphy’s first partner in the Doctor’s Office — a craft bar in Holmes Beach.

Bernard “Rex” Hagen, 89, died June 17 at his home on Anna Maria Island.

He was born June 28, 1927, in Morocco, Indiana, to Ross and Elizabeth Hagen.

There he married Helen Stone on May 13, 1951.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

A self-made business owner, he started Superior Sample Company in 1957 in Ligonier, Indiana.

He enjoyed traveling the world, playing and watching tennis, golf, motorcycles and fast cars. A remembrance for Mr. Hagen included this quote from gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

He was a graduate and life-long supporter of Purdue University and a member of many fraternal organizations, including the Moose, Elks, Shriners, VFW and American Legion.

A graveside service will be held in Indiana at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Center of Anna Maria Island, P.O. Box 253, Anna Maria FL 34216.

He is survived by daughter Nancy and husband Rich Stage of Big Sky, Montana, and son Mark and wife Jeanna of Cromwell, Indiana, along with five grandchildren, and many, many friends.