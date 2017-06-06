Island attorney’s wife enters pre-trial agreement for office burglary

The burglary case against Flora Webb of Anna Maria will be dismissed if she abides by a 12-month court agreement.

Webb, wife of Chuck Webb, a Holmes Beach attorney and former Anna Maria commissioner, agreed May 28 to a pre-trial diversion contract.

The contract is offered by the state to first-time offenders in 12th Circuit Court. In the document, Flora Webb stated she had no prior felony history.

She was accused of breaking into Dr. Scott Kosfeld’s medical office, Island Family Physicians, on East Bay Drive in October 2016 and stealing $200 and office supplies.

Assistant State Attorney Bill Greiner said the state extends diversion contracts in cases where there is sufficient evidence to prove the charge but the defendant has little or no criminal history.

“And, it appeared to be the case in this case,” he said. It was offered after consulting with Kosfeld.

Under the contract, Webb is required to perform 100 hours of public service and pay $1,000 restitution to Kosfeld. In addition, she was assessed $100 for the prosecutor’s costs, $200 to Holmes Beach for its investigative cost, a drug-testing fee of $30 and a $2 per month Florida Department of Corrections fee.

Greiner said the contract includes drug probation.

Webb must report to a probation officer, submit to drug evaluation and enroll in a prescribed treatment program.

If Webb fails to meet the contract conditions, the criminal prosecution on the burglary charge may resume.

The charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by a sentence of up to five years in the DOC, a five-year probation and $5,000 fine.

With the agreement, she waived her rights to remain silent and a speedy trial. Her case had been set for trial in June.

Flora Webb worked for her husband’s law office in the same building as Kosfeld’s office.

Chuck Webb and Kosfeld are embroiled in a civil case over Webb’s fees, allegedly provided for in a security agreement between the parties.

Kosfeld maintains Webb’s lawsuit for fees is improper and fails to state a cause of action under Florida law.

Chuck Webb also is battling a Florida Bar complaint alleging a conflict of interest for entering a security agreement to obtain fees after he agreed to defend his clients in a foreclosure. The case is before the Florida Supreme Court.