Island police blotter – 06-21-2017

Anna Maria

Bradenton Beach

June 9, Coquina Beach, 2200 Gulf Drive S., battery. A man and a woman argued while in a moving vehicle. The argument escalated with the woman and man striking one another. The man stopped the vehicle and told the woman to get out, but circled back to pick her up. Bradenton Beach police arrived and officers coaxed the woman from a wooded area. Police filed a request for the state attorney to consider charges of battery against the parties.

June 9, 200 Bridge St., anchorage, abandoned boat. Police were notified of a sunken boat. BBPD determined the owner and advised he was responsible for removing it. He was cited for a derelict vessel.

Cortez

June 2, Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., trespass. A man called 911, reporting a battery but, when Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, witnesses said the caller had a long knife. The man was trespassed at the request of the owner.

Holmes Beach

June 9, 300 block of 60th Street, burglary. Two roommates reported someone pried open a storage-room door. Christmas ornaments, shelving and a belt, valued at $565 were taken. Police found fresh marks on the door and the lock damaged. A witness said a woman clad in a neon spandex top was seen cutting through the backyard.

June 11, 600 block of Key Royale Drive, construction/ICE. Holmes Beach police assisted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after responding to a complaint about a man working construction on a Sunday against city ordinance. While on scene, a dispatcher informed the officer that ICE had an outstanding warrant to remove the Guatemalan national from the country. The officer contacted an ICE agent, who advised the officer not to arrest the man but to document the violation. The officer said the man became upset and told police he had a wife and three kids at home.

June 11, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, tag alteration. An officer who ran a tag on a motorcycle showing a “12-18” expiration determined it had been altered from “12-13.” Police seized the tag. The man said he’d recently bought the motorcycle and was in the process of transferring it to his name.

June 12, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, marijuana. Responding to a call about an open container violation, police observed a man in a vehicle rolling what turned out to be a marijuana cigarette. In a vehicle search, police found open bottle of beer, a marijuana pipe and a bag containing marijuana. Police confiscated 1.8 grams of marijuana. The man was arrested for possession of the contraband. He was transported to the Manatee County jail.

June 13, 200 block of 82nd Street, battery. A landlord-tenant dispute led to an altercation and the landlord’s arrest. An 83-year-old man grabbed a female tenant after she tried to pick up eviction papers. The landlord said he was afraid the tenant would tear up the papers. Police arrested and transported the man to the Manatee County jail.

