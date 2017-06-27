Island police ready to roll for July 4 holiday — are visitors?

No fireworks. No grills. No alcohol. No glass. No pets.

Law enforcement agencies on Anna Maria Island — assisted by a flashing, lighted notice on the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office electronic sign near Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach — ask visitors and residents alike to abide by the local rules.

Sgt. Russ Schnering, who heads the MCSO substation in Anna Maria, expects the beach, Anna Maria Island Privateers’ parade and the Sandbar Restaurant fireworks to draw crowds.

His advice for the holiday weekend:

“Fireworks are still illegal. No alcohol, no bikes and no animals of any kind are allowed on the beach.”

Schnering said illegal fireworks will be confiscated and offenders cited.

“It’s just the danger factor and to avoid the potential for injury,” he added.

More patrols will be seen on the island — including the mounted patrol from the MCSO on Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach and on the beach in Holmes Beach.

Schnering said June 21 he hopes the winds die down and beach conditions improve for the holiday.

“Keep a good eye on your family,” he added, especially on the unguarded beaches.

Rough surf was reported June 8 when a 25-year-old Lakeland man, Joseph Teston, was found unconscious in the water 20-30 feet off the beach near Spring Lane in Anna Maria. He died June 9 at Blake Medical Center.

District 12 medical examiner Dr. Russell Vega said June 23 the cause of death is pending. It was possibly a drowning with a contributing medical condition, but his ruling awaits toxicology results, he said.

Coquina and the Manatee Public Beach, a mile-long beach in Bradenton Beach and 400 yards of shoreline in Holmes Beach, respectively, are the only places lifeguards are stationed on the island.

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman, who heads up the beach lifeguards, believes the recent rough currents, rip tides and waves should subside by the holiday weekend.

Lifeguards have performed 25 rescues in the past month on Anna Maria Island, he added.

Westerman expects “huge crowds,” as in the past, with the beach peaking July 2.

“I expect we’re going to be very crowded,” Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said, predicting the heaviest turnout in his jurisdiction July 2 and July 4.

Tokajer recommended arriving early.

He warned people not to bring exploding, launching or projectile fireworks or sky lanterns. HBPD will confiscate them, he said.

Tokajer also asks parents “to be mindful” of children if they handle sparklers, snakes or other legal fireworks.

“We’re also asking everybody to take their trash with them and to leave the beach the same way they found it,” he added.

Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz said the number of visitors on the holiday “depends on the weather.”

He said BBPD’s extra patrols will be on the beach and on Bridge Street.

Diaz expects the most people July 1-2.

If BBPD officers observe fireworks “that shoot off,” officers will cite the offenders and confiscate them, Diaz said.

Diaz warned visitors to park only in a legal space — not on State Road 789/Gulf Drive — because officers will be ticketing.

Schnering reminds visitors to park with all vehicle tires off the pavement in Anna Maria.

“We never have ample parking,” Tokajer said, advising people to “look in front and behind” a space for no-parking signs before leaving their vehicle.

West Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Tom Sousa said the district plans to have an engine, boat and extra firefighters on hand for the July 4 fireworks display at the Sandbar Restaurant.

All firefighters are emergency medical technicians, able to respond to medical needs, according to WMFR Battalion Chief Chris Kiernan.

As far as fireworks in the hands of unlicensed people, Sousa said: “If they fly, they’re illegal. Just be careful. Especially with kids.”