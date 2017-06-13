Lakeland man dies after Gulf rescue in Anna Maria

A Lakeland man died a day after he was found unconscious in the Gulf of Mexico in Anna Maria.

Joseph S. Teston, 25, of Lakeland, died at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton following a rescue by bystanders and medical personnel. Manatee County Marine Rescue and others assisted at the scene at about 3:15 p.m. June 8.

Anton Shilman of Orlando was on the beach June 8 during the incident. He told The Islander that people on the beach saw Teston floating before the rescue effort began.

Teston was observed floating about 25-30 feet from shore and pulled to the beach near Spring Avenue by bystanders, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“The surf was rough and the victim was swimming by himself,” a law enforcement report stated.

MCSO public information director Dave Bristow said Teston was at the beach alone, and that he was staying with a relative in Anna Maria.

“Everything points to this being an accident,” Bristow said. Three bystanders helped Teston to the beach, where they began CPR. Emergency responders arrived, continued lifesaving measures and transported him to Blake.

District 12 Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega confirmed Teston died at 5:11 a.m. June 9.