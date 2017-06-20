Obituaries – 06-21-2017

Craig Allan Nicks

Craig Allan Nicks, 55, of Bradenton, having lived most of his life on Anna Maria Island, died June 18.

He he was a commercial fisherman and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. with service to follow at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St. W., Bradenton. Condolences may be made online at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Mr. Nicks is survived by his son, Jared and wife Ashli Steiner of Sutton, West Virginia; father, Allan; step-brothers Bobby of Paducah, Kentucky, and Marcus Yearwood of Bradenton; sister Wendy Quin of Bradenton; and 3 grandchildren.

Bernard ‘Rex’ Hagen

Bernard “Rex” Hagen, 89, died June 17 at his home on Anna Maria Island.

He was born June 28, 1927, in Morocco, Indiana, to Ross and Elizabeth Hagen.

There he married Helen Stone on May 13, 1951.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

A self-made business owner, he started Superior Sample Company in 1957 in Ligonier, Indiana.

He enjoyed traveling the world, playing and watching tennis, golf, motorcycles and fast cars. A remembrance for Mr. Hagen included this quote from gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

He was a graduate and life-long supporter of Purdue University and a member of many fraternal organizations, including the Moose, Elks, Shriners, VFW and American Legion.

A graveside service will be held in Indiana at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Center of Anna Maria Island, P.O. Box 253, Anna Maria FL 34216.

He is survived by daughter Nancy and husband Rich Stage of Big Sky, Montana, and son Mark and wife Jeanna of Cromwell, Indiana, along with five grandchildren, and many, many friends.

Doris Della Hudson

Doris Della Hudson, 75, of Anna Maria Island, died June 12.

She was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and moved to Bradenton in 2014 from Waynesville, North Carolina.

She was a retired social worker and an active member of Roser Memorial Community Church.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Roser Memorial Community Church. Condolences may be made online at brownandsonsfuneral.com.

She is survived by daughters Sheila Ann and wife Catherine Massey Kazar of Pennsylvania, Sheryl Freed of Tampa, Stacey and husband Kevin Van Voorhis of North Carolina and Sonya Hudson of Tampa; brothers Fred Gilbertson of Tampa and Mickey Gilbertson of Georgia; grandchildren Kayla, Luke, Jordan, Sarah and Anna; and her dog Daisy.