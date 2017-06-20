Real Estate – 06-21-2017

206 78th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,602 sfla / 4,256 sfur 5bed/4½bath/2car pool home built in 2015 on a 6,000 sq ft lot was sold 05/01/17, Tropical Island Homes LLLP to Carkner Properties LLC for $1,575,000; list $1,679,000.

213 Elm Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,294 sfla / 4,514 sfur 3bed/3bath/2car pool home built in 2002 on a 8,657 sq ft lot was sold 04/28/17, MaCartney to Heron House LLC for $1,220,000; list $1,229,550.

2513 Ave. C, Bradenton Beach, a 2,418 sfla / 3,732 sfur 5bed/4½bath/2car pool home built in 2014 on a 5,009 sq ft lot was sold 04/28/17, 2513 Avenue C LLC to Prout for $1,050,000; list $1,195,000.

106 Willow Ave., Anna Maria, a 836 sfla 2bed/1bath home built in 1920 on a 5,489 sq ft lot was sold 04/28/17, Gulfside Development LLC to Forsythe for $987,500; list $999,500.

1407 Gulf Drive S., Unit 207, Coquina Moorings, Bradenton Beach, a 1,262 sfla / 1,294 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1982 was sold 05/09/17, Baker to Crowe for $804,001.

802 Gladiolus St., Anna Maria, a 2,238 sfla / 3,830 sfur 2bed/2½bath/2car home built in 1985 on a 6,940 sq ft lot was sold 05/08/17, Atkinson to 802 Gladiolus St LLC for $725,000; list $799,900.

217 67th St., Unit 4, Blue Lagoon, Holmes Beach, a 1,609 sfla 3bed/3bath condo built in 1971 was sold 05/04/17, Pips Properties LLC to Hopson for $705,000.

502 74th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,000 sfla / 2,680 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1959 on a 11,900 sq ft lot was sold 04/28/17, Stratton to Flanagan for $650,000; list $749,900.

7205 Gulf Drive, Unit A, Beach Villas of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, a 1,032 sfla 3bed/2bath condo with pool built in 1970 was sold 04/28/17, Boron to Smith for $635,000; list $669,000.

606 Foxworth Lane, Holmes Beach, a 2,233 sfla / 2,833 sfur 3bed/2½bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1970 on a 10,977 sq ft lot was sold 04/28/17, Ladd to Brien for $630,000; list $659,000.

506 59th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,490 sfla / 3,824 sfur 3bed/2bath home with dock built in 1986 on a 7,979 sq ft lot was sold 04/26/17, Godfrey to Taylor for $625,000; list $635,000.

514 68th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,402 sfla / 2,078 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car canalfront pool home built in 1970 on a 7,971 sq ft lot was sold 05/05/17, Steffen to Mackey for $550,000; list $599,000.

502 Bayview Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,214 sfla / 1,660 sfur 2bed/2bath canalfront home built in 1958 on a 8,999 sq ft lot was sold 05/09/17, Katz to Schmus for $545,000.

213 58th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,167 sfla / 1,337 sfur 2bed/2bath pool home built in 1960 on a 5,460 sq ft lot was sold 05/10/17, Mazier to Leukart for $543,000.

517 72nd St., Holmes Beach, a 1,911 sfla / 2,658 sfur 3bed/2bath canalfront home built in 1960 on a 10,881 sq ft lot was sold 05/04/17, Yates to Difurio for $540,000; list $595,000.

122 52nd St., Holmes Beach, a 1,000 sfla / 1,076 sfur 2bed/1bath half duplex built in 1973 on a 2,331 sq ft lot was sold 04/27/17, Giammatteo to Felix for $430,000; list $449,900.

901 Gulf Drive S., Unit 6, Pelican Cove Resort, Bradenton Beach, a 1,190 sfla 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1983 was sold 05/02/17, Gulf View Properties of Anna Maria LLC to Buntin for $387,500; list $429,900.

600 Manatee Ave., Unit 115, Westbay Cove, Holmes Beach, a 1,222 sfla / 1,578 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1977 was sold 05/05/17, Gilligan to Faliveno for $330,000; list $339,900.

6200 Flotilla Drive, Unit 243, Westbay Point and Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,114 sfla / 1,426 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 04/27/17, Fuller to Seragusa for $325,000; list $339,900.

522 Pine Ave., Unit 7B, Bayou, Anna Maria, a 822 sfla / 882 sfur 2bed/1bath condo built in 1973 was sold 04/26/17, Hospital to Literski for $325,000; list $330,000.

6500 Flotilla Drive, Unit 163, Westbay Point and Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,066 sfla / 1,458 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 04/26/17, Croucher to Howison for $320,000; list $329,000.

2601 Gulf Drive N., Unit 519, Sandpiper Resort Co-Op, Bradenton Beach, a 400 sfla 1bed/1bath mobile home with share was sold 04/26/17, King to Frame for $176,000; list $190,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.