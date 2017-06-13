Thunderstorms — and just a little high water — hit island

Hurricane season began June 1 and, almost like clockwork, the rains came.

The first seven days in June soaked the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reporting station with 4.8 inches of rain, surpassing the 1.05-inch average rainfall for the week, according to Weather Underground.

For May, the website reported 5.03 inches of rain, doubling the 2.21-inch average monthly precipitation.

The island had no road closures and no flooding was reported to officials, according to authorities.

A few high-water, slow speed and caution signs were posted on the roads.

“It’s the same old stuff. We get a little water and it goes away,” said Holmes Beach public works foreman Dave Benton.

Anna Maria public works manager Dean Jones said June 8 the week’s weather caused high water in parts of North Shore Drive near the Rod & Reel Pier, the Anna Maria City Pier and on Magnolia Avenue.

Local officials agreed the worst flooding comes when rains arrive at high tide.

Lynn Burnett, engineer for the three cities, said “the good news” is infiltration systems in all three cities are helping prevent flooding. She expects all island streets to have filtration drains in 10-15 years.

“They’re like big French drains in ditches and they move it very efficiently,” Jones said.

“I love them,” he added.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer touted the success of the drains on 64th Street, where half of the street has them.

During the heavy rains, he said, the difference is visible on Holmes Boulevard. Look one way, there’s no water in the street, but the other way, there’s still a problem, Tokajer added.

Bradenton Beach Police Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz said while no flooding was reported the week of June 1-8, the morning of June 7 “the wind was crazy.”

A personal watercraft came off a lift June 7 in the 400 block of 20th Place in Bradenton Beach due to winds at high tide and a neighbor retrieved it, he added.

A year ago, June 6, Tropical Storm Colin brought high winds and torrential rains, caused flooding and downed trees and utility lines on the island.

Boats also broke their moorings in Colin, crashing into the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach, bringing in American Red Cross disaster relief for the liveaboards who were left homeless.