WMFR searches for public opinion through mailed surveys

You may be getting a survey from West Manatee Fire Rescue in the mail this summer.

If you do, Chief Tom Sousa hopes you fill it out and send it back as soon as possible in the self-addressed, stamped envelope.

According to Sousa, there are three active surveys WMFR is conducting to gauge public opinion of WMFR’s services.

The first survey, for businesses, asks seven questions focused on inspections by the WMFR.

The second survey, randomly going to 50 residents in the district, seeks a general opinion on the quality of WMFR services and information.

The final survey is going out to former WMFR medical patients, asking about WMFR’s performance in responding to medical emergencies.

This is the first year WMFR has mailed such surveys.

Last time WMFR sought public opinion, Sousa said, the district selected 25 residents, brought them in for a presentation and then asked them to complete a survey on WMFR’s performance.

The cost of mailing the surveys with self-addressed, stamped envelopes is about $200, and responses will be incorporated into WMFR’s strategic plan, Sousa said.

WMFR will accept surveys for approximately three to four weeks before compiling the results, he said.