2-year-old drowns at Anna Maria vacation home

Neighbors heard the mother scream from blocks away.

Emma Thompson, 2, drowned in a pool July 11 at 207 Sycamore Ave., Anna Maria, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities say the child, her mother and two brothers, age 4 and 7, of Apopka, were vacationing for the week at the Anna Maria rental home.

The children were watching television while the mother cleaned a bathroom, according to MCSO Sgt. Russ Schnering, who heads the sheriff’s substation at city hall in Anna Maria.

After the mother noticed the toddler was missing from the house, the child was found in the backyard pool, according to an MCSO report.

According to the 911 call records, the incident was first reported to authorities at 12:56 p.m.

The caller told the 911 dispatcher three sheriff’s deputies were on the scene attempting to revive the child, but the child was not responsive.

According to neighbors, the mother came to the front of the residence, carrying the child and screaming for help.

Mike Coleman, a resident of Sycamore Avenue, described the aftermath as “horrifying.”

The child had passed through two gates to enter the pool, according to Schnering, who said he saw no locks or alarms on the gates.

Schnering described the scene as “total chaos” when he arrived. MCSO units were the first to respond, he said.

Fire Marshal Jim Davis said West Manatee Fire Rescue also responded.

EMS rushed Emma to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where attempts to revive her failed, according to Schnering.

According to an MCSO report, the drowning appeared accidental.

This is the fourth drowning-related death on Anna Maria Island since June 9.