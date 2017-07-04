And then there were 2: Center adult soccer cup pairing

Playoff action in the adult soccer league at the Center of Anna Maria Island got started last week with four quarterfinal matches June 27 followed by semifinals June 29.

No. 7 Moss Builders defied the odds and defeated two higher seeded teams to advance to the championship game.

Moss defeated No. 2 seed Acqua Aveda 4-3 in quarterfinal action June 27 to earn a shot at Mulock Flynn Law, which upset third-seeded Slim’s Place by a 3-2 score to advance to the semis.

Moss Builders next jumped on top of Mulock Flynn on a nice goal from Nate Talucci. Moss almost doubled its lead a minute later when Lexi Sato got loose up the right side, but her shot caromed off the post. The rebound went to teammate Rico Beissert, but his also clanged off the post.

The score stayed 1-0 until there was only 3:41 left in the half and Cortni Wash found Jessica Williams with a cross that she finished to tie the score at 1-1.

Moss Builders quickly answered when Sato again found some room on the right side. She crossed the ball back to the 18-yard line where Matt Kretzman was stationed. He received the pass, juked a defender and finished near post for a 2-1 Moss lead.

With time winding down, Mulock Flynn had the ball deep in its offensive end, looking to tie the score, but a clearing pass by Beissert put Sato on a breakaway. She carried the ball in and beat Mulock goalie Ivan Gaeta to give Moss a 3-1 lead as the half came to a close.

Mulock Flynn came out with a lot of energy to start the second half and immediately put the Moss Builders defense on its heels. The ball ended up on the feet of Danny Anderson on the right side of the box, where he curled a left-footed shot into the upper-left corner of the goal to pull Mulock Flynn within a goal.

Again Moss Builders answered back as Diego Felipe and Kretzman executed a perfect give and go that Felipe finished off for a 4-2 lead.

Undaunted, Mulock Flynn continued to battle and got rewarded when Omar Polar scored to again pull to within a goal of Moss Builders.

With just over two minutes left to play and deep in the Mulock Flynn side, Felipe threw the ball into the goal area, but it was knocked back to him. He then juked the defender and finished to give Moss a 5-3 lead.

Mulock Flynn continued to battle and sent a long goal kick to Williams. She passed the ball inside to Anderson who hit a nice shot, but Moss goalie Shawn McCarthy made the save.

A minute later, Sato picked off a pass deep in the Mulock end and poked it into the goal to complete the 6-3 victory.

Felipe, with two goals and an assist and Kretzman’s two goals paced Moss, which also received a goal and an assist from Sato. Talucci chipped in with a goal and McCarthy finished with six saves in the victory.

Anderson, Williams and Polar scored a goal each to lead Mulock Flynn Law, which also received four saves from Gaeta in the loss.

Top-seeded Sato Real Estate avoided the upset bug by rolling past Ross Built 8-2 in its quarterfinal match, and followed it with an easy 7-1 victory over Anna Maria CrossFit in the second semifinal match of the evening to remain unbeaten going into the championship match, which is set for July 6.

Kevin Roman led the way for Sato Real Estate with three goals while Josh Sato, Adam Mott, John Coleman and Jake Parsons each notched a single goal. Chris Klotz chipped in with three assists and Jordan Demers finished with five saves in the victory.

Damir Glavan notched the lone goal for Anna Maria CrossFit and Brett Laudicina made six saves in the loss.

The championship game gets underway at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, for the cup, with the third-place game set for an hour earlier.

Horseshoe news

Last week’s horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits was short and sweet.

The June 28 games saw the team of Tim Sofran and Bob Heiger post the lone 3-0 pool-play record to earn the day’s outright bragging rights.

Steve Doyle matched that feat with a solo effort, walking his way to the winner’s circle during July 1 action.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.

Key Royale Golf news

The men kicked off golf action June 26 at the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach with a nine-hole modified Stableford system match that saw Terry Schaefer take home first place with a plus-3. Jeff Holcomb and Tom McDonnell shared second place with matching scores of plus-2.

A nine-hole scramble was the game of the day June 29. The team of Debi Richardson, Dan Richardson, Dave Richardson and Terry Schaefer combined on a 4-under-par 28 to earn clubhouse bragging rights for the day. The team of Mark Kimball, Paul Phillips and Gary Razze was a stroke back in second place.