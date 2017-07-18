Anna Maria approves watercraft ordinance, considers park shades

Boats and other watercraft exceeding idle speed are permanently banned from the area adjacent to Bayfront Park on Tampa Bay.

Anna Maria city commissioners held a final hearing July 13 for an ordinance that also prohibits anchoring or launching watercraft at Bayfront Park. The ordinance also bans people from jumping off any Anna Maria bridge and swimming in Lake LaVista inlet.

Per the ordinance, violators may be fined up to $500 for offending the rules, but officers have the discretion to instead issue a warning notice and educate the offender.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Russell Schnering, head of the Anna Maria substation, said the ordinance has been easy to enforce since it was adopted as an emergency ordinance June 22.

“No one has had a problem,” he said. “We’ve been out there in the last couple of weeks educating the Jet Skiers.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance, further agreeing to send it to the Florida Department of Natural Resources for permission to install signage notifying beachgoers and boaters of the ban.

In other matters, Mayor Dan Murphy put forth a proposal to commissioners to consider a sail-shade canopy system at City Pier Park, at the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard.

The city of Anna Maria has debated what to build in the park, with various proposals for a gazebo, a bandstand and benches put forth. The proposals were rejected for varying reasons.

A sail-shade system, Murphy said, would accomplish what the city needs and provide a shady gathering space in the park.

Murphy pointed out that temporary tents were used in virtually every city event held in the park in the past several months.

“This type of structure lends itself to” the type of events the city has opted for, Murphy said.

The sail-shade would provide approximately 2,500 square feet of shade for $103,796.04.

Murphy proposed taking $45,296.01 from the contingency fund and $58,743.03 from the City Pier Park improvements account in the 2016-17 budget to pay for the amenity. This proposal would leave $137,340.99 in the contingency account.

Chair Doug Copeland supported the idea, pointing out that the Fourth of July event at the park sponsored by the city was “only made possible … because of the tent” on a day where the heat index on the island reached nearly 104 degrees, according to Weather Underground.

Murphy invited the public to provide comment on the proposed sail-shade structure before the next commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.