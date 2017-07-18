Bad beach steward

Witnesses at 66th Street in Holmes Beach reported a Jeep backed onto the beach to load up a tent and grill near a sea turtle nest and other people near sunset July 16. Holmes Beach police arrived and spoke to the Jeep driver, but apparently let him off with a warning. Islander Photo: Frank Williams
We have laws in place to protect ourselves and the beaches we share with wildlife, most especially our sea turtles and shorebirds. We expect law enforcement to enforce them. With just a warning, law enforcement has taught these visitors not to worry. They are more important than residents, our beaches and our wildlife. You can be sure they’ll tell their friends not to worry about following the laws on AMI because they’re not enforced. It’s time to stop coddling tourists and visitors who disrespect our island! A ticket would do just the trick!
Since when are BBQ grills allowed on the beach, isn’t that what the area at the public beach areas in Coquina and Holmes Beach for? What if everyone brought their own grills wherever they wanted onto the beach…yikes! And they were given a warning? There is no driving permitting on our beaches!