Cortez man arrested for DUI

A vehicle without headlights was observed at 1:42 a.m. June 23, careening on Bridge Street and Gulf Drive.

Tanner Pelkey, 27, of Cortez, was arrested for DUI after he was pulled over by Bradenton Beach Police Officer Steve Masi in the 200 block of Gulf Drive North.

Masi had followed Pelkey’s vehicle from the Drift Lounge parking lot at 120 Bridge St. and observed it hit curbs and cross the center line on Bridge Street. The vehicle’s horn blared near the roundabout at Gulf Drive, according to Masi’s report.

The officer also reported the vehicle swerved on Gulf Drive between the north- and southbound lanes and veered into the bike lane.

At Masi’s request, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to conduct a DUI investigation.

Pelkey told the state trooper he didn’t know why he’d been stopped and wanted to go home.

According to the FHP report, Pelkey failed field-sobriety tests.

While being transported to Manatee County jail, he swore at the officer and refused to provide a breath sample, according to the police report.

Pelkey was released on $500 bond, pending arraignment at 8:25 a.m. Monday, July 24, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.