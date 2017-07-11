Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation posted the following advisories for the week of July 10:

• State Roadways in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Crews are trimming trees over the roads and sidewalk on all state roads. Expect lane closures 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through July 21.

• State Road 789/Gulf Drive from State Road 64/Manatee Avenue to State Road 684/Cortez Road: Manatee County is installing new force mains and water mains. For additional information about the project, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.