High-speed police chase ends in juvenile detention

A male juvenile driver in a 2017 Ford Mustang led police on a chase that circled through Holmes Beach and ended when the car went airborne and struck a palm tree.

Holmes Beach police took the juvenile into custody for fleeing and eluding law enforcement in the 600 block of Manatee Avenue and reported no injuries in the crash.

A police officer first observed the Mustang at 12:21 a.m. July 5 traveling west on Manatee Avenue at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The officer activated his emergency lights and reported that the driver of the Mustang ran three red lights, passed in a no-passing zone, traveled on the wrong side of the road and accelerated to 100 mph on East Bay Drive, according to the police report.

At the intersection of Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive at the beach, the vehicle went through a red light as it turned south on Gulf Drive. The vehicle continued on Gulf to East Bay Drive and went through the second light, turning north, according to the report.

The motorist accelerated to 100 mph and passed a vehicle on the left in a no-passing zone on East Bay Drive. The vehicle then traveled north in the southbound lane, disregarding another red light at Manatee Avenue and turning north. The motorist then drove into the Westbay Cove condominiums.

The driver lost control of the car in the Westbay Cove driveway, striking a rock and causing the Mustang to go airborne and fly into a palm tree. As the vehicle came to a stop, two passengers and the driver exited the vehicle.

West Manatee Fire Rescue and EMS checked on the conditions of the three people from the Mustang and no injuries were reported.

The juvenile driver was ticketed for speeding and transported to the detention center.