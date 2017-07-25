Holmes Beach calls special meeting to handle 16 Bert Harris claims

A special meeting was called for Holmes Beach commissioners to consider sending 16 more time-sensitive Bert Harris letters.

City attorney Patricia Petruff called for the July 25 meeting, which was to be held after The Islander’s press time.

Most of the 53 claims against Holmes Beach listed on the city website allege property value losses resulting from the city’s short-term rental occupancy rule. Two claims have been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice.

Holmes Beach commissioners had rejected all Bert Harris claims as of July 21, offering “no change” in occupancy or other regulations to the claimants.

The offers that will be discussed July 25 follow suit.

The city has 150 days to respond to any Bert Harris claim with a settlement offer, but has so far refused negotiations on any property owner claims.

The city notices start the clock on a one-year statute of limitation, according to Petruff. The commission was not scheduled to meet again until Aug. 22, so the special meeting saved a month’s delay for the letters to claimants.

If approved by the commission, the newest Bert Harris letters will be sent to property owners at 121 49th St., Shawn Kaleta; 102 77th St. (letters for occupancy and compliance), Gulf Front Paradise; 108 78th St., Kaleta; 111 81st St., no owner listed; Unit A at 118 50th St., Robert and Michele Carl; 132 50th St., Coral Escape of Holmes Beach LLC; 203 N. Harbor Drive, Coral AMI LLC; 303 56th St. (occupancy and compliance) 56th Street Cottages LLC; 306A Clark Drive, and 306B Clark Drive, 306 Clark LLC; Unit A 312 61st St., David and Dina Guedtner; 401 80th St., Michael and Cynthia Kluiber; Unit B at 4805 Second Ave., Robert and Michele Carl; and 121 49th St., Kaleta.

The owners can negotiate, accept “no change” or take their claim to court.

The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove government action lowered the value of their property.

Commissioners have been warned by Petruff and the city insurer, the Florida League of Cities, its growing liability potential could overwhelm the insurance coverage provided.

The city faces roughly $25 million in possible settlement liability in contrast to $1 million in annual insurance liability.

The Holmes Beach City Commission will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.