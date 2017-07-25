Island leaders want in loop on DOT barrier island traffic study

Concerns about an ongoing traffic study dominated the Barrier Island Elected Officials meeting July 19 on Longboat Key.

The BIEO serves as a steering committee for the barrier islands traffic study, which is underway by the Florida Department of Transportation, but communication has been lacking, members said.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon of Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson expressed concerns the BIEO is not in the loop with the Sarasota consultants hired by the DOT to conduct the study.

“Right now we have no roadmap forward on this study at all,” said Johnson. “The real issue is there doesn’t seem to be any communication of the process going on and there should be.”

The study area in Sarasota and Manatee counties includes portions of Bradenton and Sarasota, and all of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Longboat Key.

The DOT hired Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to conduct a $675,000 District 1 Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study of traffic flow from Anna Maria south to Lido Key.

Stantec released a 44-page first-phase report in June but has not communicated since with the BIEO, according to participants at the July 19 meeting.

“I’m a little disappointed there hasn’t been more updates, emails, something,” said Longboat Key town manager Dave Bullock.

“We need to make Stantec accountable,” said Murphy.

The DOT is close-mouthed, too, said Holmes Beach Commissioner Carol Soustek, adding it may partially account for Stantec’s lack of communication.

“They’re just not very good communicators,” Soustek said of the DOT. “To get information is very, very difficult.”

Johnson suggested contacting Stantec to re-establish a communication agenda and redefine the role of the steering committee, which was supposed to help provide analysis and judgment for the study.

“We’re supposed to be contributing to this thing,” Johnson said.

Results from steering committee meetings, public workshops, surveys and technical documentation will be included in the study, according to Stantec.

Dave Hutchison, executive director of the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, also will be enlisted to help.

BIEO participants noted the MPO doesn’t meet again until September, which may contribute to the communication gap.

The study is supposed to provide solutions for traffic issues related to the volume of vehicles, parking, bicycles and pedestrians, as well as ensuring better flow and less wasted time on island-to-mainland connections.

Possible solutions involve off-site parking, new bridges, water taxis and routes for bikes and pedestrians.

Kris Cella, public involvement task manager for Cella Molnar & Associates Inc. of Fort Myers, the firm contracted by Stanec to coordinate public involvement related to the traffic study, said the first public barrier islands traffic study meeting will be held in August, although time and place have yet to be determined.

Project manager Frank Domingo, a consultant for Stantec, said phase two involves analysis of data, including traffic counts through the 2017 season.

The next Stantec report will be ready before the MPO workshop at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Holiday Inn-Sarasota Airport, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota, according to Domingo.

The study is expected to be done in late 2018.

The BIEO canceled its August meeting and will meet next at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Anna Maria City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.