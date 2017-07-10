Island police blotter – 07-12-2017

Anna Maria

No new reports.

Bradenton Beach

July 2, 2200 block of Gulf Drive North, warrant arrest. A man at a trolley stop was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

July 3, Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., disorderly intoxication/resisting arrest. A Bradenton Beach police officer was flagged down by a bar patron who said a man at the bar was starting fights. The man resisted arrest outside the bar and yelled obscenities. Two officers took the man to the ground and secured him in handcuffs. He was transported to the Manatee County jail.

July 4, city anchorage, 200 Bridge St., disturbance. One man accused another of cutting his anchor line and taking his anchor. According to the man whose anchor was cut, he kayaked to the suspect’s boat and confronted him about the theft. The suspect became enraged and jumped from his boat onto the man and his kayak. Both men fell in the water, where a struggle ensued. The suspect denied the theft. There were no charges and no reported injuries.

July 4, 800 block of Gulf Drive South, battery. A man struck a woman while she was driving him and their child home from the beach. The woman pulled over in the 500 block of Sixth Street South. The man exited the vehicle, went to the driver’s side and continued pushing and hitting the woman. She got out of the vehicle with the child. Hearing her screams, people in the neighborhood came to her rescue and the man drove away. Later in the day, he was arrested and booked at the Manatee County jail.

Cortez

No new reports.

Holmes Beach

June 29, Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive, fraud. Holmes Beach police submitted a request to the state attorney to consider a fraud charge against an employee of a Bradenton Beach parasail business who allegedly purchased $100 in gift cards at the store with a business credit card.

July 1, 43rd Street and the beach, alcohol. Police observed a man consuming a beer against city ordinance. He was cited for the violation and told to dispose of the beer.

July 2, 100 31st Street beach access, burglary to vehicle. Purses and gift cards valued at $610 were stolen from an unlocked van.

July 3, 100 block of 49th Street, noise. Based on a complaint, police responded and heard the noise of people yelling and screaming in a backyard pool and patio area. A 45-year-old visitor was cited for violating the city ordinance.

July 3, D.Coy Ducks Tavern, 5410 Marina Drive, battery/exposure. Witnesses told police about an unknown man and woman who approached a woman sitting outside the bar. The man pulled out his penis and told the woman he was going to urinate on her. The woman with the suspect bit the victim and hit a doorman. The two suspects took the Monkey Bus to the 1800 block of Gulf Drive North in Bradenton Beach. HBPD requested surveillance video from the tavern.

July 4, 6800 block of Gulf Drive, battery. A man hit his brother and left. Police responded and found the brother with a bleeding swollen lip. The aggressor was located at the beach, arrested and transported to Manatee County jail.

