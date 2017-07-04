Key Royale accident blamed on boat operator

A boat veered off course along the waterfront homes on Key Royale Drive, crashing into a dock the second day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Paul Martin Duncan, 32, was operating a 21-foot Sea Pro at 10 a.m. July 2 when it crashed into the dock at 665 Key Royale Drive in Holmes Beach, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer James Boogaerts.

Boogaerts said an FWC officer responded and reported two occupants aboard the boat — one with “a severe gash to his leg.”

Boogaerts said July 3 it was unclear from the FWC officer’s notes if one or two occupants were transported to Blake Medical Center by EMS.

Duncan was treated and released July 2 after an emergency room visit, according to medical center personnel.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer blamed the accident on an inattentive driver. No alcohol was involved, he added.

According to the HBPD report, the vessel was traveling west when a passenger attempted to secure an item in the back of the boat and the driver looked away.

Boogaerts said a citation was issued but he had no further details about the infraction at press time for The Islander.

Other emergency responders included the HBPD, Manatee County’s sheriff and marine rescue and West Manatee Fire Rescue.

— Kathy Prucnell