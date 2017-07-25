Qualifying dates set for August

The qualifying dates are in August for municipal elections in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach.

Anna Maria’s qualifying period will open at noon Monday, Aug. 14, and close at noon, Friday, Aug. 25.

Bradenton Beach’s qualifying period will open at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and close at noon, Sept. 1.

Holmes Beach’s qualifying period also will open at noon, Monday, Aug. 28, and close at noon, Sept. 1.

The elections will be Tuesday, Nov. 6. The last day to register to vote in the 2017 municipal elections will be Oct. 9, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

For more information, go online to votemanatee.org or inquire at Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach city halls.