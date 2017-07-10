Real Estate – 07-12-2017

106 81st St., Holmes Beach, a 2,882 sfla / 4,120 sfur 4bed/4bath pool home built in 1942 on a 8,320 sq ft lot was sold 06/06/17, PADG 04 LLC to Hoschak Properties LLC for $2,654,600.

207 Fir Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,200 sfla / 3,216 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1960 on a 12,450 sq ft lot was sold 05/31/17, Schmitzerle to Broadbin for $1,500,000; list $1,749,000.

685 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, a 2,356 sfla / 5,044 sfur 3bed/2½bath/2car bayfront pool home built in 1979 on a 18,750 sq ft lot was sold 06/08/17, Squier to Cohen for $1,365,000; list $1,399,000.

907 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,731 sfla / 2,363 sfur 3bed/3bath/1car Gulffront home built in 1960 on a 6,273 sq ft lot was sold 06/05/17, Pollard to Rysal Enterprises LLC for $1,250,000; list 1,399,000.

6909 Holmes Blvd., Unit A, Holmes Beach, a 2,621 sfla / 4,010 sfur 6bed/4½bath/2car land condo with pool built in 2013 was sold 05/31/17, DSB RE Holdings LLC to Tomeo for $1,200,000; list $1,349,000.

309 65th St., Unit A, Beach Escape, Holmes Beach, a 2,021 sfla / 3,200 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car land condo with pool built in 2001 was sold 05/24/17, Morris to Raush LLC for $757,000; list $795,000.

210 Oak Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,522 sfla / 2,762 sfur 3bed/2bath home built in 1973 on a 10,656 sq ft lot was sold 05/25/17, Grano to Sandpiper Inn LLC for $699,000; list $699,000.

214 83rd St., Holmes Beach, a 1,681 sfla / 2,212 sfur 2bed/2½bath/2car pool home built in 1956 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 06/05/17, Quinhvan to Mathae for $680,000; list $739,000.

216 Pine Ave., Unit R, Pine Avenue, Anna Maria, a 1,692 sfla / 2,004 sfur 3bed/2bath condo built in 2010 was sold 05/31/17, Pine Avenue Restoration LLC to Sandbar Enterprises LLC for $640,000; list $640,000.

504 72nd St., Holmes Beach, a 2,560 sfla / 2,772 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1960 on a 11,583 sq ft lot was sold 06/06/17, Bushnell to Ward for $635,000; list $649,000.

319 Hardin Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,334 sfla / 2,031 sfur 2bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1973 on a 10,425 sq ft lot was sold 06/07/17, Anderson to Leto for $600,000; list $650,000.

8304 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, a 1,688 sfla / 2,398 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car home with deeded boat slip built in 1975 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 06/06/17, Colin to Kirkland for $500,000; list $550,000.

509 65th St., Holmes Beach, a vacant 8,459 sq ft canalfront lot was sold 06/06/17, Cardent to Oneill for $475,000.

228 17th St. N., Unit 31, Bradenton Beach Club, Bradenton Beach, a 1,268 sfla / 1,396 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pools built in 2005 was sold 06/01/17, Vincent to Casor for $462,500; list $475,000.

2906 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 894 sfla / 1,208 sfur 2bed/1bath pool home built in 1952 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 06/02/17, Suncastle Properties LLC to 2906 Gulf LLC for $450,000.

