Snooty, our famous manatee, dies

Snooty, the world’s oldest captive manatee and Manatee County’s own, has died. The South Florida Museum in Bradenton celebrated Snooty’s 69th birthday July 22. A day later, SFM found Snooty dead, leaving a community to mourn and the museum to investigate. Snooty apparently swam into an equipment area that is normally blocked by a bolted panel, couldn’t swim out and drowned. Snooty, who greeted up to 2 million visitors during his life, was born July 21, 1948, at the Miami Aquarium and Tackle Company. “Baby Snoots” moved to Bradenton in 1949 and eventually moved permanently to the South Florida Museum’s care. The museum is planning a memorial. Islander Courtesy Photo