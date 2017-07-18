State investigates dune destruction in Holmes Beach

A stop-work order issued by Holmes Beach for dune destruction has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Holmes Beach building official James McGuinness issued a stop-work order July 7 for construction at 102 77th St.

Principal attorney Louis Najmy of Najmy Thompson P.L. Attorneys at Law is title manager for the property owner, Gulf Front Paradise LLC. The address for the LLC is 102 48th St., Holmes Beach, the shared address for numerous LLCs, including Beach to Bay Investments, operated by Shawn Kaleta.

Najmy said he thought the order was issued in error. However, when told the DEP confirmed the order and an investigation, Najmy said it was news to him.

“I’ve got to look into it,” Najmy said.

A red tag posted on-site commands all work be suspended until further notice. The reasons cited are destruction of a dune system and failure to comply with DEP permit ME-1222.

Holmes Beach issued four permits for the site, including one for a pool, McGuinness said, to go with a master permit from the DEP.

The clearance in the backyard dramatically exceeds the pool permit allowance, McGuinness said.

DEP inspectors confirmed July 13 on-site work exceeded the permitted scope, McGuinness said. Protected sea oats and sea grape trees were removed along with invasive Australian pine.

Holmes Beach commissioners expressed concerns at their July 13 meeting at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.

“That was just really tragic it happened on that street,” said Commission Chair Judy Titsworth.

“It shocked people,” said Commissioner Carol Soustek. “It’s natural coastline vegetation. It’s been there years and years.”

The 1,398-square-foot home built in 1950 last sold in 2016 for $2.2 million.

A DEP investigation is now underway, McGuinness said. The DEP can issue a fine, file criminal charges or demand remediation.

Commissioner Pat Morton urged everyone to let the investigation run its course.

“Everybody needs to take a step back and let the DEP do its thing,” he said.