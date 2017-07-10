The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, July 12, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE

DINETTE TABLE, TWO chairs, $75, two pecan end tables, $60. 941-778-7158.

MATTRESS: QUEEN BEAUTYREST Spa Collection, pillow-top, $100, GE dryer, $100, leather recliner, $50. 941-778-5542.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS MEETING: 7 p.m. Thursday nights at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Contact number: 813-494-6518.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: HYPERLINK “http://www.jackelka.com” www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Annex open until noon same days. Donations preferred on Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

LOST & FOUND

FOUND: JUNE 28 just south of Manatee Public Beach near Sailfish Resort. Woman’s gold necklace. Email to describe, claim: catcom3@verizon.net.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

KITTEN FOSTERS NEEDED! Moonracer Animal Rescue. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com to apply.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

2005 SEA CHASER 21-foot by Carolina Skiff. 150-Yamaha, trailer, windless anchor, GPS/fish finder, bait well, AM/FM radio with CD player, hydraulic steering, trim tabs, swim ladder, much more. 941-524-9827.

HELP WANTED

PART-TIME HELP needed for AMI beach lodging. Computer knowledge required! QuickBooks, Excel, Word experience a definite plus for job position. Excellent customer skills blended with front office duties define most important parameters at resort. Weekend work could be required. Email resume to beckyjhardy1@msn.com.

MAINTENANCE PERSON NEEDED for beach resort. Energetic and self starter, Saturday required. Full-time along with benefits. Call for details, 941-779-2804.

WANTED: Part-time office help. Proficient in Excel, Quickbooks, Word. Collections, bookkeeping, customer service, including retail sales. Email resume: news@islander.org.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

SERVICES

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL and resort. Love what we do, love to work. 941-756-4570.

VACATION CLEANING: COMMERCIAL, residential and resorts. Roofs, buildings, houses driveways, paver sealing. Pressure washing and windows also available. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, vacation rentals, resorts, real estate, commercial/residential cleaning. Ask about our other services. Call 941-565-3931.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness80@gmail.com.

WILDLIFE REMOVAL AND relocation: Problem solving for all animals, big and small. Call Joe, Westcoast Nuisance Wildlife Service. 941-720-4152.

DO YOU NEED help with your yard? I cut grass, trim bushes, weed, mulch, plant, rake leaves, etc. $15/hour. Call Richard, 941-405-9372.

FEMALE CAREGIVER SEEKING employment. Light housekeeping, making meals, running errands. Certified, references. Call Michelle, 801-833-8146.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

TREES BY BREEZE: Tree trimming, landscapes, maintenance, insured. “What’s said is good as done.” 941-778-2837.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

WEEKLY, MONTHLY, SEASONAL rentals. Brand new luxury condos. Spectacular views from living, kitchen, master. 3BR/3BA. New, quiet community located on Anna Maria Sound. 727-482-4766.

RENTAL: 606 KEY Royale, Holmes Beach. Six-month rental, available now until January 10, 2018. 3BR/3BA, pool, canal, $3,500 per month. Utilities included. Call Bob, 321-287-1779.

ANNUAL RENTAL: TROPICAL canalfront home on Key Royale. Pool with spillover spa. 2BR/2BA, two-car garage boatlift, fire pit, new paint and flooring. Unfurnished. $3,000/month, available August 1. Call 941-730-1086.

ANNUAL RENTAL: HOLMES Beach: Beautiful 3BR/2BA canalfront house, heated pool, large lanai, garage, dock, new lift. Renovated, single floor, expansive water views! $4,000/month. 529 70th St. Diana, 603-591-0604.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2B/2BA, one-car garage. Perico Bay Club. January and February; 2018, $3,600/month. Book now before it’s gone. Call for off-season rate. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

STARTING FROM THE upper $200,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new, active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $190/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

QUESTIONS ABOUT REAL estate? Ask Amy anything about AMI real estate at the Island Coffee Haus, Holmes Beach, every Wednesday all day long. www.islandlivingami.com.

VILLA IN THE El Conquistador area. 2BR/2BA, two-car garage. New air conditioning, tile roof, granite and more. Community pool. Palm Court Villa. $235,500. Call 941-962-0971. Suzanne Wilson, Realtor, Wagner Realty.

SINGLE-FAMILY: VILLAGE Green home. 4BR/2BA, two-car garage. Pride of ownership here, spacious open floor plan and no HOA fees, 5 miles to beach. $285,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

AFFORDABLE VILLA: 2BR/2BA, carport. Modern, cathedral ceiling. End unit. 8 miles to beach. $96,500. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.