Tracked sea turtle Eliza Ann lays second nest on AMI 2 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy Leana Cudzillo captured a photo early July 3 using night-vision camera gear of loggerhead sea turtle Eliza Ann returning to shore at the beach near 77th Street in Holmes Beach to nest. Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Sea Turtle Conservancy placed a tracking device on the turtle June 20 after she nested at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach. “This is the reason support from a sponsor to purchase these satellite tags is so important,” AMITW executive director Suzi Fox said July 5. “For the first time, we have positive proof that one turtle has nested on the island twice in the same season.” Islander Photo: Courtesy AMITW