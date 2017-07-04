Turtle Watch, county stress HB nesting problems

Call it a message from Mother Nature.

“As we struggle with the business of life and the problems with accommodating both our residents and our tourists, we’ve got to remember there is wildlife that depends on us,” Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources director told Holmes Beach commissioners at their June 27 meeting at city hall.

Hunsicker is one member of a group working with Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring to ensure the beaches are safe for people and animals during sea turtle nesting season, which runs through October.

AMITW executive director Suzi Fox asked Hunsicker to the meeting to explain the county’s involvement in nesting on the beaches. Also attending was Lauren Floyd, senior marine biologist at CB&I Coastal Planning & Engineering Inc., the company contracted by the county for beach nourishment.

“My job is to help our clients work through the process of designing nourishment projects — coastal projects that meet their needs while balancing the conservation of these habitats,” Floyd said June 27.

Floyd compiles data submitted by AMITW to help with permitting renourishment projects for island beaches.

At the meeting, Fox explained that during nesting season, everyone has “roles to play” to keep the beach safe for people and animals.

She said AMITW’s job is to collect data about the birds and sea turtles and, since the beaches have been nourished for almost 30 years, they now provide a nesting habitat for wildlife.

And with the improved habitat comes responsibility.

Fox came to the city commission because Holmes Beach has the most nesting activity of the island municipalities during a record-breaking sea turtle nesting season.

She said the city’s role is to uphold AMITW’s work to keep the beaches safe by enforcing city ordinances prohibiting behavior that could endanger wildlife.

Keeping the beach dark at night is a priority for AMITW, according to Fox.

Female sea turtles, which mostly nest at night, only leave the water to nest. So any distraction on land could lead to a false crawl — a failed nesting attempt.

Hatchlings soon will start to emerge from nests, and light visible from the shoreline could disorient the turtles and lead them away from their crawl to the Gulf of Mexico

Exterior lights visible from the shoreline must be low, shielded turtle-friendly lighting and indoor lights should be turned off or shielded after dark by curtains or blinds.

Fox said she submitted a list of properties not in compliance with the lighting ordinance to code enforcement in May, but they were still out of compliance as of June 27.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer said he has been working with Florida Power & Light on street lights that need updating and the other lighting issues mostly are rentals that have new tenants each week. He said code enforcement patrols the beach two nights per week, checking for lighting compliance and issuing verbal warnings.

Additionally, Fox said there are benches on the beach that pose a hazard for nesting sea turtles. She said so far this season, six turtles have “collided with benches” during nesting attempts, resulting mostly in false crawls, but there was a nest laid under a bench.

“In my opinion, the benches are in direct contradiction to the sea turtle protection ordinance which disallows any furniture left on the beach at night,” Fox said.

Tokajer said public works has moved several benches on the beach to higher ground, and will be moving more as needed.

Fox asked if a commissioner would serve as liaison between AMITW and the city.

“It would be really helpful if we had someone on the board who would be willing to check the lights and benches to see if code enforcement has followed through,” Fox said.

Commissioner Carol Soustek, a turtle watch volunteer, said she was up for the task.

Fox closed her portion of the meeting and said everyone is working together to do a great job for wildlife on the nesting beaches in Holmes Beach, but as season peaks, the rules must be followed.

“Holmes Beach has the highest density nesting because we’re doing the right thing here,” Fox said. “Now, we need to just do a little more.”