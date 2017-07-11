Winterhaven woman gets 12-month DUI probation

Twelve months of probation was the sentence for a Winterhaven woman behind the wheel of a vehicle that was pulled over a year ago for driving under the influence in Bradenton Beach.

Tara Erickson, now 25, pleaded no contest June 26 and Judge Robert Farrance adjudicated her guilty.

Farrance ordered her probation and 15 days in county jail with credit for time served. She was in custody July 5.

According to the judge’s order, within 72 hours of her release, Erickson must install an alcohol-ignition device for one year.

Erickson also is required to spend 60 days on an alcohol monitor, attend DUI school and work 50 hours in public service.

Farrance revoked her driver’s license for five years, with a business permit, and ordered a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Erickson is permitted to report to probation by mail and was ordered to pay $3,316 in fines and court costs.