WMFR contracts medical director, steps closer to ALS

West Manatee Fire Rescue took another step toward providing advanced life support in the district.

Board members voted July 20 to approve a medical director contract for $25,000 a year with Dr. David Nonell, whose license will cover WMFR’s ALS services.

Nonell is a family practice physician and emergency medical doctor at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

WMFR will operate under his policies and procedures, treatment protocols and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration certificate in order to purchase medical supplies and treat patients. Per the terms of the contract, he or a designee must be available for medical direction 24/7.

According to WMFR’s ALS business plan, 43 out of 67 counties in Florida use a fire department for advanced life support.

WMFR estimates the annual cost for ALS services will be $200,000, including three fully equipped engines, supplies and staff.

The estimate for the cost of implementing ALS services in the 2017-18 fiscal year is $141,500, although the budget is not approved.

Firefighters who complete paramedic training will receive a $2-per-hour raise as an incentive, Chief Tom Sousa said.

In other news, Sousa said no progress had been made in selling the WMFR administrative building at 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The 11,156-square-foot building is listed for $1,675,000.

Sousa also discussed with the board what action to take in an ongoing debate about the legality of WMFR’s tax exemption on its non-ad valorem county tax assessment.

According to Florida statutes, entities such as churches and charities may receive tax breaks on ad valorem assessments. The WMFR also offers such tax breaks, but it collects fees from assessment, not ad valorem taxes.

Sousa said WMFR’s attorney is waiting on an opinion from the Florida attorney general to determine whether its tax breaks are legal.

Sousa also requested that the board reallocate unused money in the 2016-17 budget to purchase a $3,800 intercom system for WMFR boats. The intercom system would allow multiple people to hear conversations at the same time, which Sousa said has been a difficulty for crews on the water.

The request was approved 4-1. Commissioner Al Robinson voted no.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the WMFR administrative building, 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.