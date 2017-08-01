Anna Maria has 3 seats coming up for election

The city of Anna Maria has three seats on the commission up for grabs this year.

Commissioners Dale Woodland, Carol Carter and Doug Copeland are coming to the end of two-year terms in November.

None of the incumbents are ready to commit to another election.

Woodland has served on the commission for 14 years.

Carter has served since 2013.

Copeland has served four years.

The qualification period begins at noon, Monday, Aug. 14, and ends at noon, Friday, Aug. 25. Candidates must complete and submit qualifying materials to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 108, Bradenton.

In order to qualify, a candidate must publicly declare candidacy via newspaper, radio or television, open a campaign account and designate a campaign treasurer. A candidate also must file a “Statement of Candidate” within 10 days of opening a campaign account.

Candidates looking to qualify must either obtain signatures from 1 percent of the number of registered voters in the last general election held for the municipality, or pay a qualifying fee.

Anna Maria had 1,167 registered voters in the November 2016 election.

Anna Maria’s elections are nonpartisan and candidates must pay a fee of 4 percent of the annual salary, totally $192, or obtain 12 voter signatures.

City commissioners receive a $400 monthly stipend, or $4,800 annually.

The election will be Nov. 7.