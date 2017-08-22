Bradenton Beach incumbents, Anna Maria’s Carter, Woodland seek re-election

Carol Carter is asking voters to keep her behind the dais this November.

Carter has declared she is seeking a third two-year term on the Anna Maria City Commission.

Her seat is up for re-election Nov. 7, along with seats held by Commissioners Dale Woodland and Doug Copeland. has three seats coming available in the November municipal election.

Ward 3 Commissioner Ralph Cole and Ward 1 Commissioner Jake Spooner will come to the end of their first two-year terms. Also, Mayor Bill Shearon will have served three-and-a-half years in office.

A former city commissioner, Shearon was elected mayor in November 2013. He served a partial first term due to a lost recall election in May 2015, and was re-elected in November 2015.

Bradenton Beach is the only city on Anna Maria Island with term limits, restricting commissioners and the mayor to three consecutive two-year terms.

Cole and Spooner plan to run for re-election, and Shearon announced Aug. 19 he also will run again. Bradenton Beach also is the only city on the island with a four-ward commission structure, organized geographically. Commission candidates must live in their ward. All offices are elected by citywide vote.

Woodland, who has served 14 years on the Anna Maria commission, has declared his candidacy, while Copeland, who joined the board in May 2014, says he is undecided on a run for another term.

Carter said her focus for a new term would be to “continue to work on the health and safety of residents … and the environment on the island.”

She has suggested in meetings that the city negotiate Bert Harris claims by making purchase offers on undeveloped lots that could serve as pocket parks.

“There are only a small number of green space areas that remain in the city,” she said.

She also said she is looking forward to improving the City Pier Park near the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard. In July, commissioners agreed to install a sail shade in the park.

Carter also said her priorities include representing Anna Maria in Tallahassee.

She serves as liaison to the Florida League of Cities, which she said is developing a platform to address short-term vacation rental regulations and home rule.

In addition, she said, she is working on outreach through conversations with constituents as well as her work with Home Sweet Home, which seeks to persuade families to rent long-term or buy property on the island.

“I checked the data for Anna Maria, and we are at 32.7 percent homesteaded properties,” she said.

The island as a whole, she added, is at around 25 percent homesteaded properties, suggesting Anna Maria might have a greater percentage of residents than Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.

While Carter has declared her candidacy, as of Aug. 18 she had not yet documented the candidate requirements.

As of Aug. 18, only Woodland had filed papers for candidacy in Anna Maria.

The Anna Maria qualification period began Aug. 14 and will end noon, Friday, Aug. 25.

Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach qualifying periods will open at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and close at noon Sept. 1.

Candidates must submit qualifying materials to the SOE, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 108, Bradenton.

The election is Nov. 7.

Qualifying opens Aug. 28 in BB, HB elections

Qualifying continues this week for those seeking to run for office in the non-partisan election in Anna Maria.

Anna Maria’s qualifying period began Aug. 14 and will close at noon Friday, Aug. 25.

Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach qualifying periods will open at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and close at noon Sept. 1.

In Anna Maria, voters will elect three people to two-year terms on the city commission.

In Bradenton Beach, voters will elect a mayor, and a Ward 3 and Ward 1 commissioner to two-year terms.

In Holmes Beach, voters will elect three city commissioners to two-year terms and one commissioner to a one-year term.

The elections will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The last day to register to vote in the 2017 municipal elections will be Oct. 10, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

For more information, go online to votemanatee.org or inquire at your city hall.