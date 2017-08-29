Challenges loom in Holmes Beach commission races

At least five people, including two challengers and three incumbents, have confirmed interest in running for the Holmes Beach City Commission.

Incumbents Pat Morton, Carol Soustek and Marvin Grossman are running for re-election.

Challengers Jim Kihm and Mike Hurst have picked up qualifying packets from city clerk Stacey Johnston and are listed as candidates on the Manatee County website at votermanatee.com.

“That doesn’t mean they’ve qualified,” Johnston said. “The packets might not even have been for them.”

Four commission seats are being contested in the Nov. 7 election. Three seats carry two-year terms, while one is for a year.

Only Commissioner Jean Peelen declined to confirm her candidacy.

Candidate packets include numerous qualifying forms. All candidates must be citizens of the United States, registered voters in Manatee County and a resident of Holmes Beach for at least two years.

Candidates qualify by paying $60, which is 1 percent of the annual commissioner salary, collecting 15 registered voter signatures and signing a residency affidavit.

Filing an undue burden oath eliminates the fee but petition signatures and proof of residence are still required.

Candidates must establish a treasurer and campaign account. The maximum individual contribution for any candidate is $1,000 although candidates can contribute any amount to their own campaigns.

Political signs may be posted in Holmes Beach up to 45 days before the election, which would be Sunday, Sept. 24, at the earliest.

Commission seats are nonpartisan and represent the citywide electorate. Holmes Beach had 2,819 registered voters as of Aug. 25, according to Michael Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections.

Holmes Beach election at a glance

Seats up for election: Two-year terms for seats held by Commissioners Jean Peelen, Carol Soustek and Pat Morton; and one-year term for seat held by Commissioner Marvin Grossman.

Challengers as of Aug. 24: Jim Kihm, Mike Hurst.

Qualifying period: through noon Friday, Sept. 1.

Voter registration deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polling place: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive.

Registered voters: 2,866, as of Aug. 25.

Early voting: None.

Qualifying officer: City clerk Stacey Johnston.

Information: votermanatee.com.