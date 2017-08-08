Double homicide shakes Longboat resort, community

Authorities may be closing in on suspects in the Aug. 4 double homicide of a night manager and security guard at a posh Longboat Key resort.

Timothy Hurley, 59, of Sarasota, the manager on duty. Kevin Carter, 51, of Bradenton, of Victory Security, were fatally shot at 2:41 a.m. at the Zota Beach Resort, according to a news release from Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming.

The 187-room, $24 million resort opened June 23 where there previously was a Hilton Hotel.

“The investigation is making some progress,” Cumming said Aug. 5.

A resort guest found the men shot in the lobby and called police, who arrived about 45 minutes later.

None of the guests heard the shooting, Cummings said, adding a surveillance camera pinpointed the time of the shooting.

“We have a team working all weekend,” he said, adding he’s “optimistic” there will be an arrest soon.

Portions of the video released by Longboat Key Police Department show a suspect walking through a public area, making a slashing motion to his or her throat, and another video showing a person walking to an elevator with a drawer of cash from a register.

“We don’t know if the suspect was signaling to someone else or just looking at the camera — we’re investigating that,” Cumming said.

The suspect, or suspects, wore masks and gloves. About $600 was in the cash register, he said, adding the motive appears to be robbery.

The crime scene was processed and released.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Task Force is part of the team of investigators.

Cumming said the village’s traffic camera system, which tracks license plates of vehicles traveling through the two ends of the island, was working.

The last murder on Longboat Key was June 2000, according to the chief.

The Manatee County Homicide Task Force met Aug. 7 for a briefing on the latest developments in the double homicide investigation, although no suspects have been identified.

At press time, the reward for information leading to an arrest stands at $19,000 — $10,000 from CrimeStoppers, $5,000 from the Florida Sheriffs Association, $3,000 from Zota Beach Resort and $1,000 from the Westin Hotels & Resorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-634-8477.