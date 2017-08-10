Double homicide suspect apprehended

According to a news release from Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming, the Longboat Key Police Department in partnership with the Manatee County sheriff’s homicide investigative unit arrested Darryl Hanna Jr. Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. for the Aug. 4 robbery and double homicide at the Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key.

Cumming stated Hanna was apprehended without incident at a residence in east Bradenton by members of the LBKPD and MCSO homicide investigative unit.

Hanna has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.