Election qualifying to begin in Bradenton Beach

The city of Bradenton Beach has three seats available in the November municipal election.

Ward 3 Commissioner Ralph Cole and Ward 1 Commissioner Jake Spooner will come to the end of their first two-year terms. Also, Mayor Bill Shearon will have served three-and-a-half years in office.

A former city commissioner, Shearon was elected to his first mayoral term in November 2013. He served a partial first term due to a lost recall election in May 2015, and was promptly re-elected in November 2015.

Bradenton Beach is the only city on Anna Maria Island with term limits, restricting commissioners and the mayor to three consecutive two-year terms.

The three incumbents are eligible for re-election, but have not yet committed to a campaign to retain office.

Commissioners receive a $400 monthly stipend and the mayor is compensated $800 per month.

Bradenton Beach also is the only city on the island with a four-ward structure, organized geographically. Commission candidates must live in the ward they plan to represent, except the mayoral candidate.

Additionally, candidates must be registered voters who have lived in Bradenton Beach for a minimum of two years as of the qualifying date.

The qualifying period starts at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and ends at noon Friday, Sept. 1. The qualifying fee for commission candidates is $48 and is $96 for mayoral candidates, and must be paid from a campaign checking account.

Candidates must submit qualifying paperwork and fees to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.

The final day to register to vote is Oct. 10. The city election will be Nov. 7.

Of 755 registered voters in Bradenton Beach, 600 people voted in the November 2016 general election.