Tjet Martin captures a waterspout on the Gulf of Mexico Aug. 24 with her camera from the deck at the home she shares with Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon in the 300 block of Gulf Drive. She said the first one was pretty scary looking, and then a second one formed close to the first. There also was one offshore of Coquina Beach. “It was all very exciting,” Martin said, but it wasn’t threatening. The storm was headed west into the Gulf.