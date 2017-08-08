Island city elections kick off Aug. 14 in Anna Maria

Anna Maria Commissioner Dale Woodland says he plans to seek re-election in November.

Woodland, who has served on the city commission for 14 years, said Aug. 1 in an email, “I love this island, our community, our people and my job being a public servant.”

Woodland is one of three commissioners whose terms are up this year and the first to announce his campaign for re-election to another two-year term.

The qualification period for the November election begins at noon Monday, Aug. 14, and ends at noon Friday, Aug. 25.

Commissioners Carol Carter and Doug Copeland have both served since 2014 and, as The Islander went to press, neither had committed to another campaign.

Terms on the city commission are two years. Commissioners receive a $400 monthly stipend, or $4,800 annually.

Candidates looking to put their name on the ballot must either obtain signatures from 1 percent of registered voters in the last general election or pay a qualifying fee. They must also have resided in Anna Maria for two years.

Anna Maria had 1,167 registered voters in the November 2016 election.

Anna Maria’s elections are nonpartisan. Candidates must pay a fee of 4 percent of the annual salary, totally $192, or obtain 12 signatures.

To register, an interested candidate should open a campaign account and select a campaign treasurer prior to submitting qualifying materials. Candidates also should submit an oath of loyalty, a statement of candidate and a statement of financial interests to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office.

The statement of candidate should be filed within 10 days of opening the campaign account.

A candidate also must publicly declare candidacy via newspaper, radio or television.

Candidates must complete and submit qualifying materials to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 108, Bradenton.

The balloting is Nov. 7 for the city elections.

The qualifying period for Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach starts at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and ends at noon Friday, Sept. 1.

For more on how the Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach races are shaping up, go online to islander.org. — Bianca Benedí