‘Mariah Carey’ burglar ordered to pay $15K restitution

A Bradenton man caught inside a beachfront home that he told police he owned with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay ATEM Partnership more than $15,000 in restitution.

Jason Lowell James, now 38, pleaded no contest July 17 to felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Judge Brian Iten sentenced James to 36 months probation and ordered him to enter a treatment program.

Holmes Beach police found James watching television and drinking beer at a residence in the 100 block of White Avenue in March 2015 after a neighbor reported the break-in involving a shattered window, scratched floors and damaged doors and shutters.

A representative of the owner and Carey advised they had no relationship with James.

Since his arrest, the court held several competency hearings. James also was jailed after failing to comply with a court order to live with his parents and attend an addiction program.

In June, relying on two health professionals, Iten ruled James competent to proceed to trial.

As part of the July plea, the judge ordered James to pay $15,075.53 in restitution to ATEM, the property owner and $922 in fines and costs, including $200 to the Holmes Beach Police Department for investigation and $100 to the state attorney for prosecution.