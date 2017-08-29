Odor leads to drug arrest

August 29, 2017
Kaly Gieseking, 21

Bradenton Beach police followed their noses to make an early morning arrest in the 2500 block of Gulf Drive.

Kaly Gieseking, 21, of Jacksonville, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Aug. 18 for possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle stopped in the roadway “with no other persons or cars in the area,” according to a BBPD report.

Police next followed Gieseking’s vehicle as it turned on 28th Street North and onto Avenue C, where it parked in a driveway in the 2700 block.

All occupants exited the vehicle and a search of the car turned up 27.2 grams of marijuana and a bong in the trunk.

Gieseking told police the marijuana was hers. The vehicle was towed.

She was transported to the Manatee County jail and was released on a $2,000 bond.

Gieseking’s arraignment will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

