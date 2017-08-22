Palmetto woman arrested for DUI

Holmes Beach police observed a woman driving erratically and made an arrest for driving under the influence — at more than twice the legal limit.

Kelli Baclich, 42, of Palmetto, was pulled over at 3 a.m. Aug. 5 after Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores observed her white Kia swerve over the center lines, traveling south on Gulf Drive in the 4400 block, according to a HBPD police report.

The report states Baclich told Bores she was coming from D. Coy Ducks Tavern in Holmes Beach, where she “had a couple.”

Baclich allegedly performed poorly on field-sobriety tests and was transported to the Holmes Beach police station, where she provided breath samples measuring 0.249 and 0.231 blood-alcohol content. The legal BAC is 0.08.

The state filed a formal DUI charge Aug.11.

She was booked at the Manatee County jail and released with supervision, pending an 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.