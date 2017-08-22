Probation in DUI arrest, drug charge dropped

The cases of two Bradenton men arrested in March in a speeding car are over.

Brian N. Jackson, 21, pleaded no contest Aug. 3 to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Robert Farrance found Jackson guilty, sentencing him to 12 months probation, ordering him to attend DUI school and serve on a victim impact panel. The judge also suspended Jackson’s driver’s license for six months.

Holmes Beach police stopped Jackson and Matthew Primerano in a vehicle March 19 in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue and reported both men had burnt lips. Jackson was the driver and appeared impaired, according to the HBPD report. Police also reported finding a glass pipe and hypodermic needles in a search.

In March, the state dropped a drug possession charge against Matthew Primerano, now 22, because Jackson submitted a sworn statement that the drug paraphernalia was his.

Jackson was ordered to pay $1,930 in court costs and fines.