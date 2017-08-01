Some BB P&Z-CNOBB members given threat by city attorney

Florida is best known as the “Sunshine State.”

And Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Laws need to be taken seriously by elected and appointed officials at all levels of government.

“We are an organization of attraction,” Bill Vincent, P&Z member and chair of Concerned Neighbors of Bradenton Beach, a grassroots initiative group, said July 11 at the group’s first meeting at the Annie Silver Community Center in Bradenton Beach.

However, CNOBB has attracted attention from city hall.

It seems members of CNOBB, who also serve on the BB P&Z Board, are being threatened.

City attorney Ricinda Perry sent emails to members of the group, the mayor and city commissioners, warning that discussion of city matters with more than one member of a board present could result in violations of open meeting laws.

“If a single idea or topic in your ‘private discussions’ may reasonably come before the P&Z, then you have violated the Sunshine Law,” read a July 25 email from Perry to P&Z member/CNOBB steering committee member Reed Mapes. Perry copied her email to group members, commissioners and Mayor Bill Shearon.

The email followed a July 25 CNOBB meeting, where the group voted to pursue several initiatives.

P&Z members Reed Mapes, John Metz, Patty Shay and Vincent attended the July 25 meeting.

Vincent opened the meeting, and said he wrote a two-page letter to the ethics commission in Tallahassee containing questions on the Sunshine Law as it relates to city board members and a neighborhood association.

In a majority vote, CNOBB members agreed to push for removal of the city’s established ward representative system so all four city commissioners could represent the city at-large. They also discussed amending residency requirements for city officials from 24 months to the state-approved 12-month minimum, and a requirement that would prohibit changing the city charter by resolution.

Mapes requested a petition form for the charter initiative July 25 from city clerk Terri Sanclemente.

Upon learning of Mapes’ request, Perry emailed Mapes, outlining how the group would need to create an ordinance specifying modifications to the charter.

She wrote that she had heard from people who wondered why CNOBB would be “looking to circumvent the charter review process and take it ‘hostage,’” when it had been agreed upon by electors in the August 2016 primary.

She closed her email with a warning about Sunshine Law violations.

In a July 27 email to Shearon, which included the commissioners, Perry wrote that issues discussed at the July 25 CNOBB meeting included land-use matters that P&Z members “have previously presided over, will preside over, and of which they have, or will foreseeably offer recommendations.”

She encouraged commissioners to listen to CNOBB meeting recordings on the website, cnobb.org, saying it sounds “akin to a planning and zoning board workshop.”

She advised the commission to “place this urgent and extremely important issue” on an agenda for discussion to determine if the four P&Z members that are also CNOBB members are exposing the city to Sunshine Law violations.

The next CNOBB meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Pines Trailer Park clubhouse, 103 Church Ave., Bradenton Beach.