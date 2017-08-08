One thought on “The Islander Newspaper E-Edition: Wednesday, August 23, 2017

  1. Sue Longacre

    What is it going to take to SHUT DOWN Aqua by the Bay and the MAJOR negative impact it will have on the community?? How many MORE people do the Commissioners want to hear from to realize that PEOPLE in the area DO NOT WANT MORE DEVELOPMENT like Aqua by the Bay. The last remenants of “old Florida” should be PRESERVED, not destroyed.

