They’re back! Students fill halls at AME

Cars line up in the Anna Maria Elementary dropoff, pickup loop and the school buses roll in as classes get underway Aug. 10 for the 2017-18 school year. AME officials are estimating about 265 students will attend the elementary school this year. Islander Photo: Jack Elka
Keegan Shard waits with his mother Aug. 10 in the lobby at Anna Maria Elementary for the first day of the 2017-18 school year to get underway. Keegan is in Toni Lashway’s first-grade class. Islander Photos: Sandy Ambrogi
Holmes Beach Police Officer Josh Fleischer, Anna Maria Elementary resource officer, leads the first busload of students Aug. 10 into the school for the first day of class.
Incoming kindergartner Toby Phung gets a jumpstart on reading Aug. 10 while waiting for class to start on his first day of school.
Lillian Palmer clings to dad Matt Palmer Aug. 10 in the hallway as a younger brother watches on her first day of kindergarten at Anna Maria Elementary.
Kindergartner Vincent Gollamudi poses with Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer Aug. 10 before class on Vincent’s first day of school. Tokajer greeted students, parents and caregivers as the first morning got underway. Vincent will be in Bridget Querrard’s class. Islander Courtesy Photo
A little exciting, a little nerve-racking, a lot of work.
A line of buses and a caravan of cars poured onto the campus of Anna Maria Elementary School in Holmes Beach as the 2017-18 school year got underway Aug. 10.
Parents breathed a sigh of relief — though some also shed tears — as K-5 classes settled in at the “little school by the bay.”
Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer and the school’s resource officer, HBPD patrol officer Josh Fleischer, greeted parents and students. AME staff also greeted students, distributing arm bands indicating dismissal instructions, answered questions and gave directions.
When the first chime sounded, most everyone seemed to be where they belonged.
Kindergarten and new AME parents and caregivers retreated to the school auditorium for the “Boo-Hoo Breakfast,” sponsored by the AME-Parent-Teacher Organization.
Principal Jackie Featherston mingled with other staff at the welcome event, and the new school year was underway.
I remember transfering to AME for the winter of 1948. We came south for the winter and loved everything about the “Island Life” My principal was a Mrs. Phelps & was very accommadating!! I enjoyed the pictures posted for 2017-2018 but was dismayed at the fact that children have to be escorted into class by police officers. Is this normal ?
Our only police presents at the time was Sherriff Paul Ford, a wonderful man, loved by all, but never seen at school!
I made some wonderful friends there & at Walker Jr. High . I am still intouch with some & would love to hear from others.
Keep up the good work “The Islander”.