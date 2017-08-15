They’re back! Students fill halls at AME

A little exciting, a little nerve-racking, a lot of work.

A line of buses and a caravan of cars poured onto the campus of Anna Maria Elementary School in Holmes Beach as the 2017-18 school year got underway Aug. 10.

Parents breathed a sigh of relief — though some also shed tears — as K-5 classes settled in at the “little school by the bay.”

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer and the school’s resource officer, HBPD patrol officer Josh Fleischer, greeted parents and students. AME staff also greeted students, distributing arm bands indicating dismissal instructions, answered questions and gave directions.

When the first chime sounded, most everyone seemed to be where they belonged.

Kindergarten and new AME parents and caregivers retreated to the school auditorium for the “Boo-Hoo Breakfast,” sponsored by the AME-Parent-Teacher Organization.

Principal Jackie Featherston mingled with other staff at the welcome event, and the new school year was underway.